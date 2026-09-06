Women’s Heritage Monument finally rises

Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo has announced the completion of the Women’s Living Heritage Monument after the recent issuing of the certificate of occupation by the City of Tshwane.
The issuing of the certificate confirms that the building is fully compliant with approved building plans, by-laws, national health and safety as well as fire safety regulations.
The department has also implemented remedial works to the external landscape of the facility.
The monument is part of Gauteng’s infrastructure investment in the socioeconomic development and growth of communities in general, and women in particular, to address the historical imbalances of the past.
It is located at Lilian Ngoyi Square in the central business district of the capital city and will soon be handed over to the Department of Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation under the stewardship of MEC Lebogang Maile.
The monument features a leadership development and training centre and three floors of dedicated walls and space for murals, artworks and artefacts which will tell the story of South African women’s struggles, spanning more than 100 years.
- The Women’s Living Heritage Monument in Gauteng has been completed following the issuance of a certificate of occupation by the City of Tshwane.
- The certificate confirms the monument complies with approved building plans, by-laws, national health and safety, and fire safety regulations.
- Remedial works have been carried out on the external landscape of the facility.
- The monument is located at Lilian Ngoyi Square in the CBD of Tshwane and will be handed over to the Department of Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation under MEC Lebogang Maile.
- It includes a leadership development and training centre and three floors showcasing murals, artworks, and artefacts depicting over 100 years of South African women's struggles.
It is located at Lilian