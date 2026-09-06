Women’s Heritage Monument finally rises

Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo has announced the completion of the Women’s Living Heritage Monument after the recent issuing of the certificate of occupation by the City of Tshwane.

The issuing of the certificate confirms that the building is fully compliant with approved building plans, by-laws, national health and safety as well as fire safety regulations.

The department has also implemented remedial works to the external landscape of the facility.

The monument is part of Gauteng’s infrastructure investment in the socioeconomic development and growth of communities in general, and women in particular, to address the historical imbalances of the past.

It is located at Lilian Ngoyi Square in the central business district of the capital city and will soon be handed over to the Department of Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation under the stewardship of MEC Lebogang Maile.

The monument features a leadership development and training centre and three floors of dedicated walls and space for murals, artworks and artefacts which will tell the story of South African women’s struggles, spanning more than 100 years.