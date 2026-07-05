Athletes, music, fashion and horse racing find common ground

The 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July came to a standstill yesterday at the Grayville Racecourse in eThekwini, with top past and present athletes gracing the glamorous premier horse racing event.
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- The 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July event was held at Grayville Racecourse in eThekwini.
- The event came to a standstill yesterday, implying a pause or interruption.
- It attracted top past and present athletes, highlighting its glamour and prestige.
- The Durban July is described as a premier horse racing event.
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