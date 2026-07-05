Bafana Bafana player ratings after rewriting history books at the 2026 World Cup

With Bafana Bafana landing safely back home following what was a historic and successful appearance at the 2026 Fifa World Cup in America, we take a close look at the performance of all the individual players who featured in the competition and rate them out of 10 points.
To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper
- Bafana Bafana has returned home safely after their historic and successful participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in America.
- The article provides a detailed assessment of each player’s performance during the tournament.
- Players are rated individually out of 10 points based on their World Cup display.
- The evaluation highlights the contributions and impact of the squad throughout the competition.
- Full player ratings and detailed analysis are available in the Sunday World e-edition.