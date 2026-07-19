Bafana might prove to be a talisman for Spain

It is often said that all roads lead to Rome but sometimes some paths lead to Spain. This uncharted route cannot be ignored if we are to be frank.
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- The article reflects on the 2010 FIFA World Cup opener in South Africa, highlighting South Africa's surprising 2-1 victory over France and Simphiwe Tshabalala's memorable goal.
- It notes the significant progress of South African football (Bafana Bafana) since 2010, referencing recent notable performances internationally.
- The 2026 FIFA World Cup final features a rematch between Spain and Argentina, echoing the 2010 final where Spain won with key players like Iker Casillas and Andrés Iniesta.
- Spain is described as returning to their tactical tiki-taka style, potentially positioning them for a repeat championship, while Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, aims for historic back-to-back titles, a feat not seen since Brazil in 1962.
- The author expresses a poetic hope for Argentina to succeed, acknowledging fate’s role in football history and wishing fair competition with "may the best team win."