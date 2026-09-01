Boks coach Rassie Erasmus excited about facing All Blacks in Soweto

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has opted for continuity ahead of the third Test of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry against New Zealand at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday, making only four changes and one positional switch to the side that featured in the previous encounter.

The clash is set to be a decisive chapter in the series, with both teams eager to gain the upper hand before next week’s finale in the United States.

The Springboks return to FNB Stadium for the first time since 2013, when they demolished Argentina 73-13 in a Rugby Championship fixture. Erasmus expressed his excitement about taking the national team back to Soweto and playing in front of one of South Africa’s most passionate rugby crowds.

Front-row boost and Willemse setback

According to SA Rugby, Erasmus has recalled experienced front-row trio Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw to the starting line-up.

Their return sees Gerhard Steenekamp, Deon Fourie and Thomas du Toit move to the replacements bench.

The only injury-enforced alteration in the backline comes after Damian Willemse was ruled out with a knock sustained in the previous Test. His absence has prompted a positional reshuffle, with Cheslin Kolbe shifting from wing to fullback and Kurt-Lee Arendse returning to the starting XV on the wing.

Erasmus said maintaining combinations was a deliberate strategy heading into the series.

“It was always our plan to have a little more continuity in player combinations for this series and we thought that the players who did the job for us last week really showed composure and did well to stick to the plan and what we wanted to achieve,” he said.

“Unfortunately, Damian Willemse took a knock in the first half and was not available for selection this weekend, and neither was Handre Pollard. By sticking to these combinations and making one switch with Cheslin at fullback, we thought it would be the best for this match.”

The Springbok coach also welcomed Arendse’s return, praising the prolific finisher’s impact at Test level.

“Kurt-Lee was unlucky not to play last week after Cheslin recovered from his niggle. He is a quality player, and his 25 tries in 33 matches so far show the type of player he is.”

Excitement over historic Soweto venue

For many members of the current Springbok squad, Saturday’s match will mark their first experience of playing at the iconic venue.

Erasmus believes the atmosphere generated by a capacity crowd of around 80,000 spectators will add another dimension to an already intense contest.

“We are excited that we will be playing at the FNB Stadium, where on a good day there is an 80 000-strong crowd, and that will be a new and exciting experience for our players because most of these players have never run onto the field there,” he said.

“With the vuvuzelas and passionate crowd there, we can hardly hear one another on the field, so we are all thrilled about this occasion.”

All Blacks expected to respond strongly

Despite South Africa’s 33-26 victory in the previous Test, Erasmus is under no illusion about the challenge awaiting his side.

The Bok coach expects a fired-up New Zealand team determined to bounce back and regain momentum in the series.

“This game is going to be equally, if not more intense than the last two given the fact that the team that wins this match will be two games up in the series,” he said.

“But make no mistake, this is going to be another intense battle between the two top teams in the world who are both looking to get an edge in the series, so we know what we have to do, and composure and accuracy are going to be vital for both sides.”

Erasmus added that the Springboks understand the emotional lift a victory can give after experiencing the disappointment of defeat themselves earlier in the series.

“We know how it felt after the first match in Johannesburg, and such a result really galvanises a team, so we have no doubt that they will go full-out to win this Test match before the series finale in the USA next week.”

With the series finely balanced and a packed FNB Stadium expected to create a festival atmosphere, the stage is set for another fierce chapter in one of rugby’s greatest rivalries.