Cape Town hosts successful Hockey Nations Cup

The FIH Men’s Hockey Nations Cup got under way in Cape Town this past week, with South Africa and France producing a blockbuster finish to the opening day at the Hartleyvale Stadium on Thursday.

South Africa showed once again why they are regarded as the best hosts when they welcomed eight top-ranked hockey teams — France, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Scotland and the US — who make their debut in the competition after Wales withdrew.

Ireland entered the competition as the highest-ranked team at number nine in the world, with South Africa, ranked 13th, creating history by winning the inaugural Nations Cup title in Potchefstroom four years ago.

The Nations Cup has quickly become one of the most important tournaments outside the FIH Hockey Pro League.

Established in 2021, it provides the highest-ranked nations not competing in the Pro League with a pathway to hockey’s elite competition.

This year’s champions earned promotion to the 2026-27 Hockey Pro League.

It must also be mentioned that five of the nine teams consist of South African-born coaches, among them New Zealand’s coach Greg Nicol and Malaysia’s coach Brendon Carolan.

Welcoming the teams, SA Hockey CEO Phikolomzi Mbuqe said: “Hosting the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup in Cape Town is a significant moment for South African hockey,.

“It allows our national team to compete against some of the best teams in the world on home soil, while also showcasing the passion and strength of hockey in our country.”