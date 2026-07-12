Comrades Marathon, KZN Athletics at loggerheads over hosting 2027

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has been given until tomorrow to pay the levy it owes to the KZN Athletics Association for the 2026 race or face the brunt of having the 2027 fixture list released without its race on the calendar.
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- The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) must pay a levy owed to the KZN Athletics Association (KZNA) by tomorrow or risk exclusion from the 2027 race fixture list.
- The upcoming centenary Comrades Marathon, scheduled for June 13, 2026, could be jeopardized if the dispute remains unresolved.
- The conflict centers on CMA's claim that it is no longer a member of the provincial body and thus should not pay levies, while KZNA insists the race is governed by their sanction based on a prior contract.
- KZNA emphasized that organizing any race in the province requires their permission as they govern athletics in the area.
- A meeting with Athletics South Africa involved gave CMA a final deadline to pay before the 2027 fixtures are officially released.