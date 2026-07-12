Comrades Marathon, KZN Athletics at loggerheads over hosting 2027

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has been given until tomorrow to pay the levy it owes to the KZN Athletics Association for the 2026 race or face the brunt of having the 2027 fixture list released without its race on the calendar.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper