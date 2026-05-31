Downs send a strong message after Leipzig win

Even without their eight key players who are in the Bafana Bafana camp for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, newly crowned CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns displayed class, flamboyance and dominance at an international level on Saturday night.
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- Mamelodi Sundowns, despite missing eight key players on national duty, showcased a dominant and stylish performance by beating RB Leipzig 3-1 in a friendly match.
- Brazilian star Brayan Leon scored twice late in the game, with Bennet Mokoena adding a stoppage-time goal to seal the victory and win the Red Bull Diski Last Namba Namba trophy.
- Manager Miguel Cardoso’s celebration highlighted the promising integration of young players like Mokoena, Gomolemo Kekana, and Thato Sibiya, signaling a bright future for Sundowns.
- Sundowns impressed against a strong European team despite the absence of many star players, sending a message to Betway Premiership rivals ahead of the next season.
- RB Leipzig defender Willi Orban and South African legend Sibusiso Zuma praised Sundowns as the best team on the African continent, highlighting their skill and football identity.