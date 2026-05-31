Downs send a strong message after Leipzig win

Even without their eight key players who are in the Bafana Bafana camp for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, newly crowned CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns displayed class, flamboyance and dominance at an international level on Saturday night.

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