South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx has been named on a four-man shortlist for this year’s World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year award, World Rugby said on Monday.

Marx, last year’s winner, is joined by Springboks teammate Ox Nche, who is bidding to become the first prop to win the award.

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France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, the 2026 Six Nations Player of the Championship, and New Zealand centre Jordie Barrett complete the shortlist.

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France players Fabien Brau-Boirie and Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang have been shortlisted for World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year award, alongside South Africa’s Paul de Villiers and Japan flyhalf Ryunosuke Ito.

The winners will be announced during the Nations Championship Finals at Twickenham this weekend.

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