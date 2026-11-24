South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx has been named on a four-man shortlist for this year’s World Rugby Men’s Player of the Year award, World Rugby said on Monday.
Marx, last year’s winner, is joined by Springboks teammate Ox Nche, who is bidding to become the first prop to win the award.
France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey, the 2026 Six Nations Player of the Championship, and New Zealand centre Jordie Barrett complete the shortlist.
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France players Fabien Brau-Boirie and Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang have been shortlisted for World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year award, alongside South Africa’s Paul de Villiers and Japan flyhalf Ryunosuke Ito.
The winners will be announced during the Nations Championship Finals at Twickenham this weekend.
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- South African hooker Malcolm Marx is on the four-man shortlist for the 2024 World Rugby Men's Player of the Year award.
- Marx, last year's winner, is competing alongside teammate Ox Nche, who aims to be the first prop to win the award.
- France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey and New Zealand centre Jordie Barrett complete the nominee shortlist.
- The breakthrough player of the year shortlist includes France's Fabien Brau-Boirie and Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, South Africa's Paul de Villiers, and Japan flyhalf Ryunosuke Ito.
- The winners will be announced during the Nations Championship Finals at Twickenham this weekend.