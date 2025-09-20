Akona Ndungane picks Lions in Currie Cup final against Griquas

Former Springbok winger Akona Ndungane has put out his prediction for the much-anticipated Currie Cup final between the Golden Lions and the Griquas at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The game for the oldest rugby union competition is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

Victory for the Griquas would see them claim their first Currie Cup title since 1970, while the Lions last won it in 2015, after falling short and losing to the Sharks last season at Ellis Park.

So, the stakes are expected to be at their utmost high from both sides, with Ndungane predicting that the Lions will have an edge over their opponents, whom they have beaten already in the round-robin stages. They will also have home ground advantage.

Neck on the block

“Predictions? I will definitely back the Lions to win this time around, purely because they’re playing at home,” Ndungane told Sunday World ahead of the game.

“They played in the final last season and lost, so they will be fired up and hungry for a trophy because they haven’t tasted silverware in such a long time.

“So, I think playing at home in front of your fans, you will be motivated and want to give them a trophy. You’ve got guys that have been coming to support you year in, year out, and that’s a way of just repaying their loyal support.

“I think the Lions have showcased as well that they’re playing a very good brand of rugby at the moment. So I think they should be just a bit too strong for Griquas.”

However, Ndungane emphasized that it will not be an easy game for the Lions, as the Griquas themselves have a lot to play for.

“For Griquas to win the game, it will be something special. Coach Peter Berg has done so much and has built a team that is able to play in the finals,” he said.

“But they are coming up against a very strong Lions team, which would be a motivating factor for them to give it their all.

“The Griquas had a very good season, so they must just embrace the moment and play the game that we’ve seen them play the whole season. It’s playoff time, it’s the final game, so anything is possible,” Ndungane added.

The match will be live on SuperSport Grandstand, DStv Channel 201 from 2:30pm.