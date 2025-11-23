All eyes on Soweto Marathon after months of uncertainty

Elite and social runners across the country must be dusting off their trainers for the last time this week, and wrapping up their preparations, as the Soweto Marathon is just days away from finally taking off after months of uncertainty.

The 30th Edition of the “People’s Race” will officially get underway on Saturday in Soweto, Johannesburg, with the start and finish set to be at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

In recent years and months, building up to the race, the iconic race has been marred with drama, legal battles and uncertainty over who will host the famous marathon or whether the race will take place this year.

There were disputes between four entities. These are the Soweto Marathon (Pty) Ltd, the recently formed Soweto Marathon Clubs, the non-profit company (NPC), and the Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT).

SMT had threatened to block the race from taking place, saying it would happen “over their dead bodies,” but eventually lost the battle.

“This year promises more than before,” said Soweto Marathon spokesperson Jabu Mbuli.

“We have addressed the challenges of previous years, such as traffic congestion, sewerage, water shortages and shirt sizes – and are extremely confident that this 30th edition will be the most enjoyable event that the Athletics Clubs of Soweto have ever hosted.

“The support given to us from all our other partners, clubs, governing bodies, and runners has been nothing short of extraordinary – and the runner will see that come race day,”

Mbuli added.

The initial date of the marathon was on November 30, but had to be adjusted due to a national prayer day, which is set to be held at the FNB Stadium on Sunday.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content