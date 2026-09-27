At 84, Mosehla’s dream of running the Berlin Marathon comes true

A former Comrades Marathon champion has helped make the dream of the oldest man to have finished the world’s most famous ultra marathon come true.

Ludwick Mamabolo, the winner of the Ultimate Human Race in 2012, has taken 84-year-old Johannes Mosehla to run in today’s Berlin Marathon in Germany. The octogenarian’s delight knew no bounds.

The Berlin Marathon is one of the biggest and most famous marathons in the world.

Speaking to Sunday World before their departure to Germany, Mosehla was beaming, yet somewhat in disbelief that he was about to tick off a major bucket list item.

“I’ve wanted to run a race overseas for a long time,” he said.

“And Kolobe (Mamabolo’s totem) is making it happen.

“For years, I’ve been saying my name is known all over the world because of my running exploits and I would love to go and run overseas so that they can see who this old man is.”

Mosehla, who runs in the colours of Polokwane Athletic Club, says he had asked the Limpopo government for help but his pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

Fortunately for him, Mamabolo heard him.

“The old man has been crying and I just decided to see what I could do. I spoke to the people of Ikhaya Lethu — the club I’d been working with in the past — and they agreed to help make this possible for the old man.”

Ikhaya Lethu were not willing to speak about their good-Samaritan ways to the media.

Polokwane AC chairperson Thabana Mokgohloa lauded Mamabolo and Ikhaya Lethu for helping Mosehla realise his dream.

“As a club, we really appreciate what Mamabolo has done for ntate Mosehla because he is not even a member of Polokwane AC. He runs for the University of Limpopo but he went out of his way to ensure the old man’s dream comes true. This shows just how tight-knit the road-running family is.”

Mosehla was grateful for their help. He said they had been to his aid in the past and he had promised to show them his gratitude by running a good race.

“Kolobe, as a runner yourself, you know you cannot really predict what time you will run. But my aim is to finish in under four hours,” he said before their departure.

Mosehla’s rise to fame came three years ago, at age 81, when he broke Wally Hayward’s long-standing record to become the oldest man to finish the Comrades Marathon.

Last year, at 83, he completed the Down Run in 11:47:27. He extended his legendary status at the Comrades by finishing this year’s Up Run in 11:12:27.

The Comrades Marathon Association has invited him, as a guest of honour, to the launch of the Centenary Race that will take place next year.

The 84-year-old intends to run that race as well but this week it was all about chalking up a bucket-list item by running an international race.

Mosehla was among the 60 000-or-so runners who trod the streets of Berlin all the way to the Brandenburg Gate to get one of road running’s most coveted medals.

“It would be great to get an international marathon medal,” the octogenarian said.