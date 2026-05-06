Athletics SA happy with record-breaking relay team after winning silver in Botswana

Athletics South Africa (ASA) high-performance manager Hezekiel Sepeng has expressed his satisfaction with the relay team that went and put out a show at the World Relays in Botswana over the weekend.

The South African Men’s 4X100m and 4x400m managed to clinch silver medals during the relay finals in front of a sold-out National Stadium crowd in Gaborone on Sunday.

National record

Mthi Mthimkulu, Lythe Pillay, Leendert Koekemoer, and Zakithi Nene took second place in the men’s 4x400m final, setting a national record of 2:55.07 and climbing to third place in the all-time world rankings. Udeme Okon, who formed part of the SA team in the heats, also earned a silver medal.

In the men’s 4x100m final, Mvuyo Moss, Cheswill Johnson, Bradley Nkoana, and Akani Simbine combined well to take the runner-up spot in 37.49, setting a new African record.

Sepeng happy with achievements

Heading to the event, Sepeng made it clear that the mandate was for the team to deliver medals and secure qualification for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest in September this year and the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27 next year in China.

“Everything went well. I think our plan was to defend our title, but I can’t complain about what we achieved in Botswana. We did very well as we set an African Record, a SA Record, and ranked third as the all-time best team in the 4x400m,” Sepeng said upon their arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night.

“Three of our teams [men’s 4x100m and 4x400m and mixed 4x400m quartet] also qualified for the World Championships in Beijing next year, so we can’t ask for more because we did very well.

“All the training camps we hosted came to fruition because our team was ready from the beginning. So, this is a long-term project for LA 2028 (the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, USA), and I think we are looking good.

“The goal is to have all the relays come in 2028, and we have introduced the 4x100m women and will probably introduce the mixed relays as well. So, life is good, athletes are happy, and we are happy too.”

Though they didn’t step on the podium, the mixed 4x400m quartet of Gardeo Isaacs, Rogail Joseph, Bradley Maponyane, and Marlie Viljoen won their second-round race in 3:12.77 to qualify for the World Championships.

In addition, Viwe Jingqi, Kayla la Grange, Gabriella Marais, and Joviale Mbisha set a national record of 43.22 in the women’s 4x100m heats.