Bavuma and Proteas ‘buzzing’ to face India at iconic Eden Gardens

The reigning World Test Cham pionship (WTC) kings, the Pro teas, kicked off their much-anticipated series against India yesterday at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Test one of two between South Africa and India is currently underway at the oldest and

second-largest cricket stadium in India. The Test is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday before heading to Barsapara for the second and final Test.

Ahead of their opening match, Proteas skipper Temba Bavu ma expressed his excitement

about having a rare opportunity to play a Test cricket match in front of a large crowd.

“I am super excited to play in front of a crowd of that size, especially in Test cricket. The

other guys are also excited, in fact, they are buzzing and ready to go for this Test.

“Historically, as well, it’s always nice to be a part of those types of moments. So, we’d like

to make it a positive one in terms of the result. But yeah, I think this will be a good advert for Test cricket.

“You know, around the world, we’ve been complaining about stadiums not being filled up.

We’ve got a little bit of a simi lar issue back home, so I think this, again, will show that Test

cricket is alive and kicking. And this just speaks to the fact that we have an exciting series lined up for us.”

Today marks exactly five months and two days since Bavuma led the Proteas to WTC glory in Lords – a feat that changed the way in which the Proteas are seen by the world as far as cricket is concerned.

During the press conference building up to the Test against India, Bavuma was mostly

asked about their WTC success, and the captain said that the championship feeling has in

deed sunk in.

“Yes, I think it has sunk in. Whenever we go into a series, there is a lot more of an expectation for us as a team to, I guess, uphold the world champion status. It doesn’t really change anything from our point of view, but I think from a confidence point of view, it’s just a case of us kind of walking proudly with that tag of being known as the champions.

“We have a lovely opportuni ty now coming up against India in their own conditions. There

aren’t many bigger challenges than that, so it’s a great opportunity for us to kind of stamp ourselves with that label,” he said.

