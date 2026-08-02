Comrades Marathon Association votes to operate as a private competition

A right royale battle looms large between athletics authorities and organisers of the Comrades Marathon ahead of next year’s 100th running of the world famous race after the members of the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) voted for autonomy.
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- The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) voted against re-affiliating with KwaZulu Natal Athletics (KZNA), opting for autonomy ahead of the race's 100th running.
- Two options were presented: continue accommodating provincial/national bodies or adopt a firm CMA-first approach prioritizing race governance and autonomy; the latter was chosen.
- Athletics South Africa (ASA) opposes CMA’s independence, insisting the race must be organized under its and provincial bodies’ rules.
- The dispute stems from CMA refusing to pay levies demanded by KZNA, with ASA warning that an independent race cannot use licensed runners, officials, or road closures.
- Despite tensions, ASA assures the 100th Comrades Marathon will proceed but emphasizes compliance with athletic regulations.