Cricket South Africa awards on the horizon as Temba Bavuma, Nkululeko Mlaba lead pack

The much-anticipated 2024/25 Cricket South Africa Awards are edging closer, and captain Temba Bavuma, alongside spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, leads the men’s and women’s categories for the top awards, respectively.

CSA will be recognising and rewarding several players for their outstanding performances this season at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Key nominees include Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada and Bavuma for the Men’s Player of the Year award.

Bavuma is the frontrunner for the top award after leading the Proteas to their historic first ICC trophy in 27 years, when they beat Australia in the World Test Championship.

The 35-year-old diminutive top-order batsman was instrumental when he inspired his side to a five-wicket victory with his majestic half-century — a feat he achieved with a hamstring injury.

For the Women’s Player of the Year award, Mlaba has been nominated alongside Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, and Laura Wolvaardt.

The 25-year-old left-handed spinner has been a positive revelation for the Proteas Women and was instrumental in their run at the T20 World Cup last year, where they were the runners-up after falling short in the final against New Zealand.

Mlaba is also nominated in four other categories: the Women’s T20I Player of the Year, Women’s ODI Player of the Year, Delivery of the Year (with two separate entries), and SA Fans’ Player of the Year award.

Leftie, as Mlaba is fondly known, will once again be key when the Proteas contest in the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup in India in September.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content