Dale Steyn raises concerns over Proteas’ young T20 World Cup squad

Former Proteas star bowler Dale Steyn has raised concerns over a lack of experience in key areas of South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad, stating that there needs to be more senior players.

The SA men’s selection panel recently announced the 15-player squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.

The team will be led by captain Aiden Markram, with several new faces such as Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, and Jason Smith, all receiving maiden T20 call-ups.

Squad selection

Steyn has, however, been critical of the squad selection. He emphasised the importance of experience at major tournaments. And highlighted the significant jump from domestic cricket to World Cup pressure.

“When you go to a World Cup, you want senior, battle-hardened players who are familiar with the occasion,” Steyn told SportsBoom.co.za.

“I would’ve chosen Ottniel Baartman or even Lutho Sipamla ahead of Kwena Maphaka. Lutho toured India and did well.

“I get the excitement around a 19-year-old. But World Cups are about knowing what to expect.”

Players missing out

Steyn also expressed his concerns over the omission of players like Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton.

“It is a good squad — you have your obvious players there,” Steyn acknowledged.

“The starting XI would be fairly standard. But there are talks of players missing out, like Stubbs and Rickelton, and inclusions, like Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi to an extent. And Kwena Maphaka.

“Rickleton hasn’t got going for South Africa, but every time he plays in the SA20, he’s the highest run-scorer. I would’ve taken him anyway. He’s a fast learner and keeps getting better.”

He suggested that some of the newer faces are unlikely to feature in the playing XI. And they may only serve as backups.

“I doubt Smith or Maphaka will play. De Zorzi might bat at three, which is fine, at least he’s been there and done that. Especially after touring India recently, although he is currently injured,” Steyn added.

Proteas T20 World Cup squad: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith.

