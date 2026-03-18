Excitement building up for one of world’s most beautiful ultra marathons

Excitement is building up nicely, and SA and international top runners are ready to lace up for what is known as the most beautiful race in the world, the Two Oceans Ultra Marathon in the Mother City on April 11.

Known for his five gold medals at the Comrades Marathon, Joseph Manyedi is excited to make an impact with his sights firmly set on securing a maiden gold medal at the iconic race.

“I want to test something,” Manyedi said. “That’s why I want to run Two Oceans, which will also be part of my preparations for the Comrades Marathon.”

Acknowledging his modest Two Oceans Marathon record, where his personal best stands at 3:24:46, Manyedi—who has broken the 2h:20min barrier in the standard marathon—has spent the first quarter of the 2026 season preparing to race the event competitively.

In previous years, he has often used the race as a long training run ahead of the Comrades Marathon.

On February 22, Manyedi finished fourth (2:34:50) at the notoriously hilly and very competitive Balwin Run Series Pretoria Marathon, which signaled his intentions for the Two Oceans.

Preparations going well

“I just came here (referring to the Balwin Run Series Pretoria Marathon) to test my fitness because I haven’t done too many hills or long runs.

“Two Oceans is a tough race just like Balwin,” explained the 43-year-old ultra-marathon specialist.

In the half-marathon and in the ladies’ race, renowned Zimbabwean long-distance athlete Fortunate Chidzivo is eager to add to her impressive track record when she makes her fourth appearance at the Two Oceans this weekend.

As Zimbabwe’s current half-marathon record holder (1:10:50), Chidzivo will line up confident that her preparations have positioned her well to challenge her rivals and contend for another gold medal.

“So far, I don’t have any complaints. The preparations for the race have been going well. I always find the route tough, especially in the first half,” said Chidzivo, hinting at the infamous 2KM climb up Southern Cross Drive where the outcome of the 21km race is often decided.

“I’m lucky enough that my coach (Edwin Chimombo) has run the course, so it makes it easy for me to prepare for the race.”

Most cherished memories

Chidzivo, who celebrated her 39th birthday on March 16, will start as one of the most experienced and successful elite female campaigners.

Having competed three times, Chidzivo boasts two gold medals, including a remarkable 1:14:48 victory in the 2022 edition, where she demonstrated tremendous bravery to lead the field from start to finish despite feeling ill the day before.

That day four years ago remains one of her most cherished memories.

“That win came unexpectedly,” she reveals. “It was one of my biggest wins of my career. I was over the moon.

“The joy I experienced felt like I flew up to the sky and back to earth again. It was also a special moment to win and see my husband waiting at the finish line to welcome me,” shares Chidzivo, who recently joined the Nedbank Running Club.

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