Famous beer brand joins the Absa Run Your City series as new headline sponsor

One of South Africa’s most celebrated running series is set to become even bigger, bolder, and more refreshing. Stillwater Sports, organisers of the iconic Absa Run Your City Series, announced Heineken Beverages as the new headline sponsor.

The major new partnership between Heineken and the Run Your City Series will commence from 2026. And the deal will run for three years.

“This is a truly special moment for the series,” says Michael Meyer, Managing Director of Stillwater Sports and Series Founder.

Bringing together health, wellness, connection

“Welcoming Heineken Beverages on board as a national sponsor elevates the energy and experience of every race. Both brands share a passion for health, wellness, and connection. And this partnership will bring all of that to life in a big way across all five cities.”

Meyer added that the partnership further enhances the series’ reputation for creating memorable experiences that unite runners, families, and communities across South Africa.

“Runners and their families, friends, and colleagues will be able to celebrate their 10km achievements together, making each city’s event even more meaningful and rewarding.”

Heineken also expressed equal enthusiasm about joining the renowned race, underscoring the partnership’s alignment with the company’s internal wellness initiatives and culture of togetherness.

“We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with the Absa Run Your City Series. It is a world-class event that we truly admire,” said Kavir Gangiah, Head of Consumer Experience (CX) and Sponsorship at Heineken Beverages.

“At Heineken Beverages, we believe that health and wellness begin with our people. This partnership gives us the perfect platform to motivate our teams to get active together.

Milestone for the famous race

“The Series promotes fitness, well-being, and teamwork. While it encourages a little friendly competition among colleagues.

“We are proud to be part of such a high-quality, well-organised series. And we can’t wait to celebrate achievements, enjoy the race-day energy, and share unforgettable moments with our teams across all five cities in 2026.”

2026 Absa Run Your Series event dates:

Gqeberha 10km (Sunday, March 01)

Cape Town 10km (Sunday, May 10)

Durban 10km (Sunday, July 12)

Tshwane 10km (Sunday, August 23)

Johannesburg 10km (Thursday, September 24)

