First National Bank and Curro, working with the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, have stepped in to support the SA Swimming Team ahead of its participation in the World Aquatics Swimming Championships, which take place in Beijing, China, from December 1-6.

The support covers flights, accommodation, and team management costs that selected swimmers had previously been asked to pay, and any contributions already paid by athletes will be refunded in full.

Play advert

The intervention follows widespread public concern after selected swimmers were asked to contribute up to R55 000 each towards their own flights, accommodation, and team management costs in order to represent the country.

READ: Tatjana Smith and Swimming SA: Who owns the value of sporting excellence?

Swimming SA welcomes intervention

The acting president of Swimming South Africa (SSA), Zikie Molusi, thanked FNB, Curro and McKenzie on behalf of the organisation and the entire South African aquatics community.

“We are deeply grateful to FNB, Curro and Minister McKenzie for stepping in at this critical time. Our swimmers earned their places in this team, and they should be able to focus on racing for their country, not on how to pay for the trip. Securing this kind of support well in advance will remain a focus of this federation ahead of further such competitions.

“This support sends a powerful message to our swimmers that the nation believes in them and stands behind them. We trust that it will give our athletes the confidence and motivation to represent our country with distinction in Beijing,” added Molusi.

Molusi expressed the hope that the support would become the foundation of a lasting partnership that extends beyond a single competition and contributes to the long-term development of aquatics in South Africa.

McKenzie calls for accountability

Minister McKenzie thanked FNB and Curro for answering the call but said the circumstances that made the intervention necessary must not be repeated.

READ: Tatjana Smith sabotaged herself with sponsorship deal, says Swimming SA operations manager

“I want to thank FNB and Curro sincerely. When our swimmers needed someone to stand with them, they did not hesitate. That is what real corporate citizenship looks like, and South Africa will not forget it,” said McKenzie.

“No athlete who has earned a place in a national team should be asked to pay tens of thousands of Rands for the honour of wearing our flag. That cannot become normal in South African sport, and every swimmer who has already paid must get that money back.

“This month we have watched some of our finest swimmers choose to represent other countries. That should trouble all of us, and it demands honest answers. Government will keep working with Swimming South Africa, SASCOC and our partners in the private sector, but our support comes with clear expectations of good governance, transparency, and athletes first. Our swimmers deserve nothing less.

“To the team heading to Beijing, the whole country is behind you. Go out there, swim fast, and make South Africa proud,” the Minister concluded.

Looking ahead: Buiding towards Los Angeles 2028

Swimming SA views the Beijing Championships as an important milestone in its broader high-performance programme and preparations towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The competition will provide the national team with a valuable international performance benchmark, allowing athletes and the coaching fraternity to assess their competitiveness against the world’s leading swimming nations, evaluate progress, and identify areas requiring further improvement.

Although the Olympic qualification window is scheduled to open in March 2027, the Beijing Championships will offer valuable insight into the performances, standards, and improvements required to position South African swimmers favourably as the qualification journey progresses.

Molusi added: “These Championships are an important part of our journey towards Los Angeles 2028. They will allow us to measure ourselves against the best in the world, understand where we currently stand, and identify the performance gaps that must be addressed as we work towards Olympic qualification.”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter