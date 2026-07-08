Iconic stadium rebranded as 10bet Ellis Park after new deal

One of South Africa’s most iconic sports grounds, the Ellis Park Stadium has unveiled 10bet as its official naming rights partner, marking the start of a five-year agreement. As part of the rebrand, the iconic venue will now be known as 10bet Ellis Park.

The stadium hosted the famous and celebrated 1995 Rugby World Cup final, where the Springboks defeated New Zealand 15-12 in extra time. The venue was also a mecca of football in the 1980s, where Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Moroka Swallows, Jomo Cosmos, AmaZulu dazzled fans before the arrival of the FNB Stadium.

The first sporting fixture that was played in the newly minted 10bet Ellis Park saw South Africa hammer England 45-21 in the Rugby Nations Championship last Saturday.

The partnership marks the beginning of an exciting era for one of the world’s most recognisable sporting landmarks and its new global partner. With a shared passion for sport, community and memorable fan experiences, the agreement brings together two brands committed to celebrating the energy, unity and pride that live sport inspires.

Known for hosting major rugby, football, entertainment and community moments, 10bet Ellis Park will continue to serve as a meeting place for fans from Johannesburg, South Africa and beyond. The partnership is also expected to unlock new opportunities for brand visibility, fan engagement and initiatives that support the surrounding precinct and community.

‘More than a naming rights agreement’

“We are incredibly proud to announce 10bet as the official naming rights partner of Ellis Park Stadium,” said Michelle Colborne, Marketing VP at 10bet Africa.

“This is more than a naming rights agreement; it is the start of an exciting journey with a stadium that has played such a powerful role in South African sport. 10bet is passionate about sport, about fans and about creating meaningful connections with communities, and this partnership gives us a unique platform to do exactly that. As the official partner of Bafana Bafana, we understand the emotion and pride that sport brings to South Africans, and we look forward to building on that same spirit at 10bet Ellis Park.”

Ellis Park Stadium managing director Pieter Burger welcomed this new commercial partnership highlighting it as being a new chapter for the internationally renowned venue.

“Ellis Park has always been more than a stadium; it is a place where history is made, where communities gather and where brands become part of unforgettable sporting memories. We are delighted to welcome 10bet into the Ellis Park family as our official naming rights partner.”

5-year partnership

“This five-year partnership represents a fresh and exciting chapter for the stadium, and we believe it will bode exceptionally well for both brands. Together, we share a love for sport, a commitment to fans and a belief in the positive role a world-class venue can play in the city and the community around it.”

Former Springbok, Lions fly-half and current 10bet brand ambassador Butch James, who made his first test appearance at Ellis Park, commented on the magnitude of this partnership.

“Ellis Park has always been one of the most iconic stadiums in world rugby, and it’s fantastic to see 10bet committing to such a significant partnership.”

“I have had some incredible memories of playing at Ellis Park, especially having made my international test debut at that venue. Running out in front of a packed crowd, feeling the energy from the stands and representing the Lions in such a historic venue are moments I’ll never forget.”

Through the partnership, 10bet and Ellis Park Stadium will work together to elevate the match day experience while working together, in partnership with the relevant stakeholders, to revive the inner-city project by strengthening the stadium’s position as a leading destination for sport, entertainment and shared community celebration.

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