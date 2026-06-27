It’s all systems go for the Spar Women’s 10km Challenge in Durban tomorrow

Tayla Kavanagh looks set to consolidate her position as log leader of the Spar Grand Prix when she competes in the Spar Women’s 10km Challenge in Durban tomorrow (Sunday).

Kavanagh of Hollywood Athletics Club, and several other elite runners, including Karabo More, and her Boxer teammates Cacisile Sosibo, Karabo Mailula, Zanthe Taljaard, Carina Swiegers and Lizandre Mulder, will arrive in Durban this evening (Saturday) after competing in the South African 5km championships in Gqeberha earlier that day.

Defending champion Glenrose Xaba (Boxer) will miss the race because of a racing commitment in the United States. More, Sosibo, and teammate Kayla Jacobs are all hot on Kavanagh’s heels after earning maximum bonus points in the opening SPAR Grand Prix race in Cape Town in April.

Nedbank Running Club’s Ethiopian star, Selam Gebre missed the opening race because of problems with her visa but will be going all out for maximum points on Sunday. The format of the competition, with the final points based on an athlete’s top four races, means that runners can miss one of the five Spar Challenges and still be in contention for the top prize of R210 000.

Although it is still too early to predict the outcome in the age categories, there is likely to be fierce competition in the 50-59 category, where three runners, Elizabeth Potter, Nerida Lubbe and Janene Carey all earned maximum bonus points in the Cape Town race. There is a similar situation in the 60-69 category, where four runners: defending champion Judy Bird, Dalene Sonnekus, Ester Brink, and Suzanne Marais, all earned bonus points.

A percentage from each entry will go to this year’s Race Charity, iThemba Lethu. Based in Manor Gardens, eThekweni iThemba Lethu is dedicated to shaping brighter futures by investing in young lives from an early age and supporting them every step of the way.

“The Spar Women’s Challenge is so much more than a race,” said Spar National PR, Communications, and Sponsorship Manager Mpudi Maubane.

“It is a platform – one that brings together sport, community, empowerment, and purpose in a way that few properties in South Africa can.

“Whether it is our elite athletes competing for Spar Grand Prix glory, a first-time 5km entrant crossing the finish line, our beneficiary organisations receiving life-changing support, or our campaigns against gender-based violence and period poverty – every single element of this property has one thing in common: celebrating and empowering women. And that is very close to SPAR’s heart,” said Maubane.

There is a lucky draw for a Hyundai Exter SUV at all five races and Hyundai Chief Executive Stanley Anderson says the Challenge races fit well with his company’s belief that movement drives progress, not just on the road but in life.

“Supporting the SPAR Women’s Grand Prix aligns with our commitment to a healthier, more active South Africa.” Said Anderson.

The route for the 10km race remains the same as last year, starting on Masabalala Yengwa Avenue and finishing on the outer fields of Kings Park Rugby Stadium.

Race Director Brad Glassspoole says the route is fairly flat, but far from boring. Slight elevation gains and losses keep the route interesting and assist the runners. Some of the highlights along the way include the Umgeni River mouth at Blue Lagoon, the North Beach Promenade, the Kingsmead cricket stadium, and the iconic Moses Mabhida football stadium.

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