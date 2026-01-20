Jenny van Dyk names strong 15-player Proteas squad to face England

Following a successful training camp held over the weekend, national netball team coach Jenny van Dyk named her 15-player squad to face England in a three-match Test series at the Ellis Park Arena in Johannesburg next week.

On Friday, Jenny van Dyk assembled the Proteas for a two-day training camp, putting players through their paces before selecting the final squad.

“We are in the process of building a team that will compete at the World Cup—that is how far ahead we are looking. It is therefore important for us to create depth within the squad,” Van Dyk said.

“Selecting a team is never an easy exercise because every invited player brings their best on the day, which gives us a positive selection headache.

“Let me also express my gratitude to the team I work with in the selection process; their unwavering support is something I do not take for granted.”

She continued: “I believe we have chosen the best fifteen players for the occasion and the moment. Competing against the best in the world helps us gauge where we are and gives us the opportunity to improve and grow.

“The series against the Vitality Roses [England] is our last international competition before the Commonwealth Games, so we need to make it count. It will allow us to refine what is working and address areas where we are lacking.”

Best possible team selected

The Proteas head into the 2026 Spar Challenge Netball Series on the back of a successful Africa Netball Cup campaign in Lilongwe, where they emerged as African champions.

“As Netball South Africa, we have given coach Jenny all the support she needs in preparing the team for this series.

“It is important for the Spar Proteas to perform well against the best in the world, especially with the backing of home crowds.

“We believe the coaching staff and selectors have chosen the best possible team, and we rally behind them with confidence that they will rise to the challenge against the Vitality Roses,” said Netball South Africa president Mami Diale.

The last time the two nations met was in 2025, where the series ended evenly, with one win apiece.

The Spar Challenge Netball Series will take place at the Ellis Park Indoor Arena, with matches scheduled for 29 January, 31 January, and 1 February.

Spar Proteas 15-player final squad:

Khanyisa Chawane (c), Kyla Dames, Jamie Golob (née van Wyk), Thulisile Maduna, Kamogelo Maseko, Tarle Mathe, Owethu Ngubane, Refiloe Nketsa, Nozipho Ntshangase, Nicola Smith, Rolene Streutker, Elmeré van der Berg, Tinita van Dyk, Juanita van Tonder, and Sanmarie Visser.

