Kabelo Mulaudzi, Karabo Mailula victorious at the Absa Run Your City race

Kabelo Mulaudzi tightened his grip on the Absa Run Your City Series when he produced a commanding victory and course record in the men’s Joburg 10K race on Wednesday in Newtown.

Mulaudzi stormed to his fourth consecutive Absa Series win of the season, while Karabo Mailula clinched her maiden victory in the women’s race.

In a tactical display, Mulaudzi bided his time in the first half of the race. He let the early leaders set the tempo before unleashing his trademark kick.

He then stormed into the home straight on Rahima Moosa Street untroubled, crossing the line at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown in a new course record 28:39, with four fingers raised in triumph.

Best season of his career

Speaking after eclipsing the previous course record of 28:51, Mulaudzi revealed that he had been a bit nervous before the start of the race. He added to that by describing the season as the best of his career.

“The race was tactical. All the guys that were here today, especially the big guys – Precious Mashele, Thabang Mosiako, Stephen Mokoka, and Elroy Gelant – intimidated me a little bit. But I told myself to focus on my own race,” Mulaudzi said.

“It was the best season of my life. Winning four races in a row made it a good season. I’m very happy. I would like to thank my coach Richard Mayer, my club Boxer, family, and sponsors for their unwavering support. It was a good season.”

In the women’s race, Mailula seized control from the second kilometre after an early spell in the pack. She pulled away steadily, the gap widening with every stride, before cruising to a maiden Absa series victory in 33:34. She crossed the finish line 01:34 ahead of runner-up Florence Nyaingiri of Kenya.

Hard work pays for Mailula

“I’m happy. It’s always been my wish to win an Absa race. I targeted the Joburg race because last year I came third.

“I told myself that if I trained harder, I could win it. I know the course, where it’s challenging and where I need to work harder. And I executed the plan well. I thank God, I made it,” Mailula said with jubilation.

Managing Director of Stillwater Sports and Founder of the Absa Run Your City Series, Michael Meyer, congratulated the two athletes for their respective victories.

“Congratulations to Kabelo Mulaudzi and Karabo Mailula on a fantastic race today. You truly deserve your place on the top step of the podium,” Meyer said.

“A heartfelt thank you also goes out to the 14, 400 runners who joined us in Joburg to make this day so special. And to our sponsors and partners for their unwavering support.

“What better way to celebrate National Heritage Day than with an action-packed race through the City of Gold. The perfect finale to another incredible season of the Absa Series.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content