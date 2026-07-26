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Kavaliers ready to host Stormers

By Sunday World
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Kavaliers ready to host Stormers
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 30: Stefan Ungerer during the United Rugby Championship, Quarter Final match between DHL Stormers and Cardiff Rugby at DHL Stadium on May 30, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Cole Cruickshank/Gallo Images)

Scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer will captain the DHL Stormers XXIII in their Carling Currie Cup Cape derby against Sanlam Boland Kavaliers in Wellington today.

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  • Scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer will captain the DHL Stormers XXIII in their Carling Currie Cup Cape derby against Sanlam Boland Kavaliers in Wellington today.
  • 🔒 To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • Buy the Sunday World e-edition Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app Sunday World.

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