Makwala certain Botswana will break 4x400m record

After bringing the curtain down at the 2026 Debswana World Athletics Relays in their stomping track in Gaborone recently, Botswana sprinting great Isaac Makwala is more than confident that the men’s 4x400m relay team will eventually break the long-standing world record.
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- Isaac Makwala, Botswana sprinting star, recently concluded the 2026 Debswana World Athletics Relays in Gaborone.
- Makwala expressed strong confidence in Botswana’s men’s 4x400m relay team.
- He believes the team will eventually break the long-standing world record.
- The event took place on their home track in Gaborone.
- Full details of the story are available in the e-edition of Sunday World.