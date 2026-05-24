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Makwala certain Botswana will break 4x400m record

By Sunday World
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EUGENE, UNITED STATES - JULY 17: Isaac Makwala of Botswana competing on Men's 400 metres during the World Athletics Championships on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, United States (Photo by Andy Astfalck/BSR Agency/Getty Images) Atletiekunie

After bringing the curtain down at the 2026 Debswana World Athletics Relays in their stomping track in Gaborone recently, Botswana sprinting great Isaac Makwala is more than confident that the men’s 4x400m relay team will eventually break the long-standing world record.

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  • Isaac Makwala, Botswana sprinting star, recently concluded the 2026 Debswana World Athletics Relays in Gaborone.
  • Makwala expressed strong confidence in Botswana’s men’s 4x400m relay team.
  • He believes the team will eventually break the long-standing world record.
  • The event took place on their home track in Gaborone.
  • Full details of the story are available in the e-edition of Sunday World.
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