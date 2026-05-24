Makwala certain Botswana will break 4x400m record

After bringing the curtain down at the 2026 Debswana World Athletics Relays in their stomping track in Gaborone recently, Botswana sprinting great Isaac Makwala is more than confident that the men’s 4x400m relay team will eventually break the long-standing world record.

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