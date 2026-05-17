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NL resumes with exciting Power Week Two fixtures at Ellis Park

By Sunday World
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NL resumes with exciting Power Week Two fixtures at Ellis Park
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 31: Owethu Ngubane of South Africa during the Netball World Cup 2023, Pool G match between South Africa and Trinidad and Tobago at Cape Town International Convention Centre Court 1 on July 31, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023)

If netball fans thought the Telkom Netball League Power Week One came with a lot of energy and action, it is about to go a level higher, as Power Week Two promises to deliver a showdown in the coming days.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Telkom Netball League Power Week One featured high energy and action.
  • Power Week Two is anticipated to be even more intense and exciting.
  • The upcoming week promises a major showdown between teams.
  • Fans can expect elevated competition and thrilling matches.
  • Full story available in the Sunday World e-edition via the provided link.
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