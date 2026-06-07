Proteas brace themselves for T20 World Cup opener against the Aussies

The South African Women’s cricket team will be eyeing their maiden T20 World Cup title this year. Having fallen short twice in a row, coach Mandla Mashimbyi and his Proteas will be hoping that their third attempt will be successful.
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- The South African Women’s cricket team is aiming to win their first T20 World Cup title this year.
- They have been runners-up in the previous two editions of the tournament.
- Coach Mandla Mashimbyi is leading the team for their third attempt at the title.
- The team hopes to overcome past shortcomings and secure the championship this time.
- Full story available in the e-edition of Sunday World and related videos on SW YouTube Channel.