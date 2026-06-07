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Proteas brace themselves for T20 World Cup opener against the Aussies

By Sunday World
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Shabnim Ismail is back on the team / Getty Images

The South African Women’s cricket team will be eyeing their maiden T20 World Cup title this year. Having fallen short twice in a row, coach Mandla Mashimbyi and his Proteas will be hoping that their third attempt will be successful.

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  • The South African Women’s cricket team is aiming to win their first T20 World Cup title this year.
  • They have been runners-up in the previous two editions of the tournament.
  • Coach Mandla Mashimbyi is leading the team for their third attempt at the title.
  • The team hopes to overcome past shortcomings and secure the championship this time.
  • Full story available in the e-edition of Sunday World and related videos on SW YouTube Channel.
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