Proteas brace themselves for T20 World Cup opener against the Aussies

The South African Women’s cricket team will be eyeing their maiden T20 World Cup title this year. Having fallen short twice in a row, coach Mandla Mashimbyi and his Proteas will be hoping that their third attempt will be successful.

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