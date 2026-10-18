Proteas coach not panicking after 1st Test loss but expects ‘bloody better’ reaction

Proteas coach Shukri Conrad never ceases to amaze during some of his press conferences. He was at it again right after their defeat to Australia in the first Test, calling for a “bloody better” performance from his charges.

South Africa and Australia will take to the field this morning, when they face off on the crease for their second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

The Aussies got the better of Conrad’s side when they produced a 214-run victory in Durban to lead the three-match series 1-0. It is non-negotiable that the Proteas react positively if they want to take the series down to the wire.

“Look, this was neither a calamity nor a catastrophe. We just lost a cricket Test match. It doesn’t mean that we’ve now got to go soul-searching and questioning all the things that we’ve done well and are doing well.

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“We just need to get bloody better,” Conrad said. “We obviously need to look at how we can improve the side without being knee-jerk in our decision-making and panicky. We need to show composure.”

With that said, there clearly needs to be some changes in the attitude of the players, the approach from the coach and the personnel.

The outspoken 59-year-old coach confirmed one change to the squad that featured in the second Test, with Tristan Stubbs being replaced by Matthew Breetzke. Ryan Rickelton is set to take the gloves behind the stumps from Kyle Verreynne.

“Matt’s obviously been part of the squad before, where he played the one Test match in Bangladesh and had another go in Zimbabwe. The fact that his 50-over and his ODI form is as hot as it is giving him an inside lane.

“And also, more importantly, the attitude and the character that Matt brings and has; I think that will go a long way.”

With everything all set, Conrad and his Proteas will be looking to start on the front foot at a St George’s Park ground that has shown them favour in recent years against Australia.

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“We’ve had the opportunity to lick our wounds and make sure we turn the ship in the right direction now and there’s no better place to start than Gqeberha,” Conrad said, building up to the game.

The team will once again be led by captain Temba Bavuma, who did not have the best of innings in the first Test, only managing four runs overall.

Conrad will also be looking to the return of seamer Kagiso Rabada to attack the Australian wickets after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Proteas 2nd Test Final Squad against Australia:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.