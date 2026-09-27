Proteas out to get ODI job done against Aussies at Wanderers

The Proteas will be looking to seal their three-match ODI series against Australia today, when the two cricket powerhouses collide at the Wanderers Stadium. The first ball will be bowled at 10am.

South Africa won the first highly contested ODI in Durban at the Kingsmead Stadium on Thursday. The Proteas triumphed by 67 runs, putting their noses in front to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Proteas will look to wrap up the series today and make it 2-0 but Matthew Breetzke understands that the Australians will come out guns blazing to keep the series alive.

“Australia is a world-class team, so we expect them to want to bounce back and get a win over us,” Breetzke said after spearheading the Proteas with his century on Thursday.

“But we know what we need to do and that is to try to be at our best again on Sunday.”

The 27-year-old top-order batsman was exceptional on strike, as he completed a century, scoring 112 runs off 106 deliveries.

His 107-run partnership with lanky Marco Jansen off only 81 balls was pretty much the match-defining moment because the Proteas went on to emerge victorious, with the bowling department, led by spinner Keshav Maharaj, getting the job done with the ball in their comeback.

Breetzke said he had to dig deep to score the 100 runs, especially at a moment when they kept on losing wickets.

“It took a lot out of me but I’m just grateful that I got through and scored that 100 for everyone,” Breetzke said.

“Obviously a proud moment for my family and me but … it was just more about how difficult it was in the beginning and how I had to fight myself through it mentally. There were a few stages where I wanted to take a risk or whatever and then we kept losing wickets.

“So, yeah, when I got to that century mark, it was a bit of a relief and yeah, I’m just very grateful.”