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Proteas coach reflects on another disappointing T20 World Cup showing

By Siyasanga Monoalibe
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Proteas Women's coach Mandla Mashimbyi says the only pressure that he feels is to make sure that his players are ready to execute the plan when the T20 World Cup gets underway. / Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Today, several SA cricket fans would have loved to witness the Proteas feature in their third consecutive T20 Women’s World Cup final and finally lift the elusive trophy, but that will not be the case, as coach Mandla Mashimbyi’s side crumbled when it mattered the most once again.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Today, several SA cricket fans would have loved to witness the Proteas feature in their third consecutive T20 Women’s World Cup final and finally lift the elusive trophy, but that will not be the case, as coach Mandla Mashimbyi’s side crumbled when it mattered the most once again.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.

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