Proteas coach reflects on another disappointing T20 World Cup showing

Today, several SA cricket fans would have loved to witness the Proteas feature in their third consecutive T20 Women’s World Cup final and finally lift the elusive trophy, but that will not be the case, as coach Mandla Mashimbyi’s side crumbled when it mattered the most once again.

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