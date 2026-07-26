Proteas get ball rolling at Common wealth games

The long-awaited Commonwealth Games are officially underway and the Netball Proteas got the ball rolling against fellow African counterparts, Malawi, in Glasgow, Scotland, lastnight. They face Tonga in their second game today at 5pm (SA time).
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- The long-awaited Commonwealth Games are officially underway and the Netball Proteas got the ball rolling against fellow African counterparts, Malawi, in Glasgow, Scotland, lastnight.
- They face Tonga in their second game today at 5pm (SA time).
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