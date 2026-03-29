Proteas set sights on the ODIs after T20 Series hammering

All hope is not lost for the Proteas Women, as captain Laura Wolvaardt is confident that the team has what it takes to bounce back, and the focus is now solely on the three-game ODI, with the first match already underway at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

South Africa is coming from a heavy 4-1 T20 series defeat to the White Ferns, but they now have an opportunity to recuperate in a quick turnaround.

“It’s a pretty quick turnaround,” Wolvaardt said shortly after the defeat on Wednesday.

“I think we have got two days before the ODI starts, so we do not have too much time to be feeling down about it [T20 defeat]. I think we can maybe reflect on where we can be better, and then it’s full steam ahead in a new format.”

Reflecting on that disappointing T20 defeat, Wolvaardt admitted that they had a tough time out against a strong New Zealand side, adding that they were outplayed on all fronts.

“Tough series for us. Tough way to finish as well. I think we were pretty much outplayed in all three facets. I think there is a lot for us to learn out of the series, a lot for us to be a lot better at. So, we are looking forward to the ODIs.

“Hopefully, we can do a lot better in a lot of areas. I think pretty much all areas, because we just lost our way a bit with the bat. I know we’re a lot better batting unit than that.

“I think we have a few batters that are out of form at the same time, which is a bit unfortunate, but I think we do have enough time to turn it around before the World Cup,” the skipper added.

This year remains big for coach Mandla Mashimbyi and his side, as they have the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup ahead of them in June, with the showpiece set to be held between two countries, England and Wales.

The Proteas will be desperate to win their first major title, having come close not once or twice, but three times in recent years.