Proteas Women shift focus to more demanding ODIs against Ireland

The Proteas Women are now shifting their focus as they look to carry their fantastic form and momentum into the ODIs. The ODI series against Ireland begins on Saturday at Buffalo Park in East London, and the first ball will be bowled at 10:00pm.

It has a dominant display from the South Africans after they closed out the T20I series against Ireland Women 2–0 on Wednesday night.

Rain and lightning forced the third and final women’s T20I match between South Africa and Ireland at Willowmoore Park in Benoni to be abandoned on Wednesday night.

The inclement weather prevented the game from starting at all. This was a huge disappointment to the legions of fans, who were hoping for better weather conditions. On Sunday, South Africa won the three-match series 2-0 with comfortable victories by 105 runs in Cape Town and 65 runs in Paarl.

The T20I series was a competition to remember for Suné Luus. A sublime all-round display from the Proteas Women’s star, delivering emphatic performances from start to finish. Her consistency and impact throughout the contest earned her well-deserved Player of the Series honours.

Abandoned match woes

Protea Women’s skipper Laura Volwaardt expressed sadness at the abandoned match.

“We are disappointed we could not play today [Wednesday] – it was unfortunate. But we are happy with the series win. It has been a while since we won a series on home soil. Getting 200 back to back. I think we achieved that only once, and doing it twice in a row was very impressive.

“I think we had some great performances from individuals. And a lot of batters were chipping in to push to those 200 scores. And we are very pleased with that. Bowling wise we also had a couple of opportunities with the ball. I am looking forward to seeing some of the new young players in the coming series against Ireland. Ireland is a very good side. They will be looking forward to bouncing back, and we will just have to be at our best,” added the skipper.

Sunday’s win secured an unassailable 2-0 series lead for the hosts, with one match remaining. The top-order batter struck seven fours in her 51 off 42 deliveries as South Africa posted 201-5 from their 20 overs. With the ball, the Proteas Women restricted Ireland to 136-3. This despite an unbeaten 51 off 43 balls from Orla Prendergast (four fours, one six). Chloé Tryon led the attack with figures of 2-24.

