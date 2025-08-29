Racers line up for exciting Hollywoodbets 10km race in Durban

The Hollywoodbets 10km race is forever edging closer, as runners from different parts of the country and continent are already lining up for what is expected to be an exciting day of running on Saturday.

The much-anticipated race is scheduled to start at 7.30am at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

Top runners such as Neheng Khatala and Stephen Mokoka of the Hollywood Athletics Club will once again line up for the 10km and grace the occasion this year.

Khatala is the defending champion in the women’s race and will be going up against tough competition such as Tayla Kavanagh, Tuks runner Karabo Mailula, Karabo Moore, Cacsile Sosibo, and the favourite Glen Rose Xaba, who will all be gunning for the crown.

Mokoka, on the other hand, will be up against the speedster Thabang Mosiako and one of the favourites, Kabelo “Kabza’da Fast” Mulaudzi, who has been having an impressive season on the road so far this year.

Record 12 000 entries

The race this year is sold out with a record of 12 000 entries — 4 000 runners more than in 2024 — and Hollywoodbest race club President Morgan Shandu expressed his gratitude and excitement ahead of the race.

“What an incredible time to be alive and to witness the growth of this race in just five years. We received an astonishing 12 000 entries and sold out the event a full month in advance. Truly unbelievable,” an elated Shandu said.

“A heartfelt thank you goes to the dedicated team who have worked tirelessly to bring this amazing race to life.

“We are equally grateful to the running community for their overwhelming support and participation.

“We promise this event will be more than just a race for elites and prize money. See you all in purple on Saturday morning; let’s run!”

Of the 12 000 contestants who will be on track, 72 elite contenders will be vying for the R37 500 winners’ prize money.

