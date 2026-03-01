Revellers bringing in the vibe to SA Open

The 2026 edition of the Investec SA Open will go down in history as a trendsetter not so much for the plays on the fairways and greens, but more for what happened on the walkways and the stands.

Earlier this year during the media launch, the organisers announced that 35 000 tickets were on offer. On Wednesday, a day before the tournament started, Sunshine Tour announced that the event was sold out – 41 000 tickets were sold.

Although Thursdays are known to be slow days both on and off the field, it was not the case here. The crowds were buzzing with young and old following their favourites and shouting from the stands on holes Number 9 and 18.

It is not surprising though. This 115th edition of the national open – co-sanctioned by Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour – arguably boasts the strongest field in decades. Forget the fact that big names like local legend Ernie Els and US Masters champion Patrick Reed were announced. Already before them, the participation list was compelling.

Other players include another former Masters winner Charl Shwartzel, top local tour players with international pedigree like Dean Burmester, Jaden Schaper and defending champion Dylan Naidoo. These are joined by international players including Englishmen Andy Sullivan and Nathan Kimsey, Portugal national Francesco Laporta and Spaniard Alejandro Del Rey.

Sunshine Tour marketing manager Mcebisi Mtshali said, “I really think that combined with a strong marketing plan, was the fact that in Stellenbosch we are coming to a place that is passionate about sport.”

Mtshali sentiment was echoed by head of sponsorship at Investec, the sponsors, Peta Dixon who simply said this is what the national open needs.

“This is so good for South African golf,” Dixon said who likened the atmosphere to events of the Saudi series LIV Golf.

