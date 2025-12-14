SA sports stars achieved some unbelievable milestones in 2025

It is only a matter of weeks until the 2025 calendar year comes to a close, and what a year it was for South African sports, as there was nothing but success, jubilation, and moments to be proud of on all fronts.

Sunday World takes you down a brief memory lane on some of the standout achievements and milestones reached this year.

Kaizer Chiefs end 10-year trophy drought:

The country came to a standstill and social media was abuzz with excitement when the Phefeni Glamour Boys were crowned the Nedbank Cup champions in May.

Amakhosi ended their decade-long trophy drought when they beat their fierce rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the final of the Nedbank Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

That was not all, Chiefs also made their sensational return to continental football for the first time since 2021 and are currently participating in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Since then, they have been on a decent run in the league, as they are number four on the log with 24 points after 13 games-four points behind leaders Pirates.

Proteas crowned World Test Championship kings:

Under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, the Proteas managed to deliver the long-awaited ICC trophy after trying for 27 years.

The Proteas claimed an emphatic five-wicket victory over defending champions Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final at Lord’s Cricket Ground in England in June.

Bavuma, who was the first black batsman to captain the Proteas in Test cricket in 2014, finally got the monkey off his back and delivered an elusive trophy after years of unfair criticism.

Amajita win the first-ever U20 Afcon trophy

Another story that will find a place in the history books of South African football is that of the U20 national team, better known as Amajita.

Amajita achieved a historic feat when they reached the U20 Afcon in 28 years and went on to clinch their maiden trophy when they beat Morocco 1-0 in the final at the Cairo International Stadium in May.

SA relay team voted the best team at the World Relays

With breathtaking baton exchanges, lightning-fast anchor legs, and edge-of-your-seat finishes, the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 delivered everything we could have hoped for.

South Africa was voted the best team at the World Relays, after the SA relay runners set the Guangzhou scene alight when they clinched double gold and a bronze medal in 4x100m and 4x400m (men and women) finals, respectively.

Many hitherto unknown athletes made a name for themselves in China alongside pedigreed names such as Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana, and Bayanda Walaza.

Mamelodi Sundowns win eighth PSL league title in a row:

Sundowns were once again unstoppable and continued their dominance in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) when they were crowned the league champions for the eighth year in a row.

It did not only end there for the Brazilians, but they also took things to the next level when they raised the South African league high at the Fifa Club World Cup in the US between June and July.

It must also be mentioned that Sundowns also reached the final of the CAF Champions League but fell short to Pyramids FC in Cairo.