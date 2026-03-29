Simbine gives strong advice to rising sprinting star Karabo Letebele

There is a Zulu proverb that says “Indlela ibuzwa kwabaphambili”, which simply means that the direction in life is sought from those who have walked the path, and that is exactly what veteran South African sprinter Akani Simbine is trying to instil in rising star Karabo Letebele.

Simbine, who has been there and done it all on the track, is now in the twilight of his decorated career and will soon be passing on the baton, figuratively, to the next big 100m star.

One of those promising stars is 19-year-old Karabo Letebele, who is tipped to be the next big thing in the 100m after Bayanda Walaza (20) and Bradley Nkoana (21), who are already Olympic champions.

Speaking after the launch of his inaugural “Simbine Classic Shootout” earlier this month, Simbine gave out a strong message of advice to the now US-based Letebele, who is with the University of Arkansas.

“The kid is doing well, and I wish him all the best in America. I just hope that he keeps his head down and just make sure that he just keeps on running fast. I think that is the biggest thing,” Simbine said.

“Because a lot of kids have gone to America, and they had a lot of talent, but just lost their heads, so for him, it’s more of him putting his head down, knowing what he is there for and what he’s there to do, not getting lost in the noise that is there.

“He must focus on going through the process of growing in the sport and not wanting to be the fastest athlete in the world. He is still a junior, a kid who needs to learn and still go through the process of coming into the professional circuit.

“So, there’s still a lot for him to learn, but he’s doing really well, and he must know that we are watching. We see what he’s doing, and we’re proud of him,” Simbine added.

Letebele is currently settling well in the US and has already announced his arrival in style when he crossed the line first in the 100m dash in his University Meet debut last month.