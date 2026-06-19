Springbok centre Andre Esterhuizen ready to get going against Barbarians  

The Springboks’ match against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on Saturday will signal the start of the international season in South Africa, and Andre Esterhuizen can’t wait to get going.

After wrapping up the main preparations for the week in Johannesburg, Esterhuizen is very excited about the challenges that await the team at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

According to SA Rugby, the national squad departed for Gqeberha on Wednesday afternoon and will complete their on-field preparations for their matches at their captains’ runs on Friday.

The Springboks will line up against the Barbarians at 3:00 pm, and the match will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

‘Very excited for this season to begin’

“It feels like we finished the season the other day, but we are very excited for this season to begin, and hopefully we can start it on a high” said the 32-year-old Esterhuizen, who will run out at centre for the Boks against the BaaBaas.

“Everyone is pleased to be in the squad environment, and we’ve been training hard, so things have been going well.”

Speaking about facing a star-studded Barbarians side, Esterhuizen – who will man the midfield with Jesse Kriel – said the Boks are focused on playing their own game.

‘Stick to our processes as we do every other game’

“It is a Barbarians match and people think it will be a loose game, but the important thing for us is to stick to our processes as we do in every other game,” he told the Saru website. “We are treating this encounter as a Test match, and hopefully we can be successful.”

Esterhuizen will have a new flyhalf on his inside this weekend, but the hard-running centre supported Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ decision to hand the No 10 jersey to Quan Horn, who usually runs out at fullback.

“He’s a very good player, and he has a lot of skill and reads the game well,” said Esterhuizen.

“He’s slotted into the No 10 position very well at training, and he’s been working hard, so with the support inside and outside of him, there are players who can help and guide him, and I think he’ll be good in that position.”

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