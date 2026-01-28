Temba Bavuma bags partnership deal with financial services firm

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma has been named the new brand ambassador of Africa’s leading financial services company, Mukuru, a remittance-led neobank.

In his capacity as brand ambassador, Bavuma will collaborate with the brand on its mission to empower underserved communities.

For Bavuma, the partnership holds special significance, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the Temba Bavuma Foundation.

Over the past decade, Bavuma’s foundation has made a passionate effort to make a difference. It has launched key programmes in education and sports to support and uplift underprivileged youth.

Foundation’s anniversary

“Temba Bavuma is more than just a world-class athlete. He’s a role model for millions, a relatable symbol of resilience, and he fuels dreams. Kids in Mumbai, Maritzburg, and Masvingo want to emulate him when playing cricket,” said Mukuru Group CEO, Andy Jury.

“As his foundation celebrates a decade of changing lives through education and sport, we saw a perfect alignment with Mukuru’s mission to provide the tools people need to build a better future. We are honoured to welcome him to the Mukuru family.”

Reacting to the partnership, the Proteas skipper expressed his excitement. This as the collaboration comes at a time when his foundation celebrates a decade of existence.

“I am genuinely excited to collaborate with Mukuru. I’ve always believed that success comes from what we achieve together, not just individually.

“As my Foundation marks its 10th anniversary, my goal is to create a lasting, positive impact. Mukuru’s dedication to helping the community and its passion for the game, including its support for the Zimbabwe Chevrons, feels like a perfect match.”

The Road to 2027

The collaboration also marks the beginning of an exciting journey toward the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. The tournament will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

With Mukuru already serving as a major sponsor of the Zimbabwe national cricket team, the partnership with Bavuma solidifies the brand’s footprint in African cricket.

“Mukuru has deep roots in Zimbabwe and South Africa, much like the upcoming World Cup. By partnering with Temba now, we are essentially starting our own Road to 2027. We are celebrating the unity and talent of the Southern African region as we prepare to welcome the world,” Jury added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content