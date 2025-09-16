Top runner Edward Mothibi will use Absa Run Your City as crucial speed test

Five-time Comrades Marathon gold medallist Edward Mothibi is looking forward to the Johannesburg edition of the Absa Run Your City 10K on National Heritage Day next Wednesday.

Mothibi will use the race as a crucial speed test before shifting his focus to preparations for the upcoming ultramarathon season. Mothibi, who has earned two consecutive top 10 finishes against 10km and 21km specialists at the annual Absa Run Your City series, is positive about delivering another striking performance.

Build-up to Comrades

“I think the body has rested enough after Comrades. I hope that even this year, my body will respond accordingly. Because that’s the last race where I want to run well before starting the build-up to Comrades again,” says Mothibi.

By finishing just outside the top 10 during Saturday’s Hollywoodbets Joburg 10km, the 2019 Comrades Marathon champion, who ran 31:02 for 11th position, demonstrated that the modern ultramarathoner must be armed with speed as well as endurance.

After taking fourth position at The Ultimate Human Race in June, Mothibi emphasises that incorporating 10km races plays an essential role in his post-Comrades recovery.

“The body is recovering well, which I can see by the way I’m running my speed sessions. After Comrades I just wanted to try and concentrate on my speed to build it up. Because age is also catching up with me. So, it’s best that I do more 10km and 21km races.”

The 40-year-old Rustenburg-based athlete who grabbed fifth position at the 2023 edition of the Absa Run Your City Joburg 10km will be a threat once again. This after showing both speed and strength to win the very hilly Kyalami Corner Midrand Striders Half Marathon in 1:08:53.

“Maybe I have an advantage as well because it is a hilly course. And Rustenburg has a lot of hills. I also think I’ve got the luck of the Joburg edition. I hope that luck continues.”

2025 Prize Purse:

The Absa Run Your City series boasts an impressive, combined prize purse of R1.6-million this year.

Of the five events, one will feature a total prize allocation of R322, 000. A R252, 000 will be dedicated to the Open Category. R126 000 will be awarded to the Top 10 Open Men and R126, 000 to the Top 10 Open Women.

The top male and female finishers in each city will receive R30, 000.00 each. R25, 000 is going to second-place finishers, and R20, 000 to third-place finishers.

