We want to beat Argentina in Buenos Aires – Bok coach

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made it crystal clear that the team’s first priority this week was to prepare as well as possible for their one-off clash against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, but he said the game would play a crucial role in their planning for the forthcoming Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) series in August and September.
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- Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus emphasized the priority of preparing for the upcoming Test match against Argentina in Buenos Aires.
- The game is crucial for assessing player readiness ahead of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) series against New Zealand.
- Ten players are returning from injury, with only Ox Nche and Franco Mostert unavailable due to long-term injuries.
- Erasmus highlighted the importance of balancing player participation to maintain squad depth for both the Argentina match and the RGR series.
- Some players may be released to play for their franchises if it does not compromise team depth for the All Black Tests.