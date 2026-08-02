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We want to beat Argentina in Buenos Aires – Bok coach

By Sunday World
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Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus on the sidelines during a South Africa Test match.
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 04: Rassie Erasmus (coach) of the Springboks during the Nations Championship match between South Africa and England at 10bet Ellis Park on July 04, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has made it crystal clear that the team’s first priority this week was to prepare as well as possible for their one-off clash against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday, but he said the game would play a crucial role in their planning for the forthcoming Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) series in August and September.

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  • Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus emphasized the priority of preparing for the upcoming Test match against Argentina in Buenos Aires.
  • The game is crucial for assessing player readiness ahead of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) series against New Zealand.
  • Ten players are returning from injury, with only Ox Nche and Franco Mostert unavailable due to long-term injuries.
  • Erasmus highlighted the importance of balancing player participation to maintain squad depth for both the Argentina match and the RGR series.
  • Some players may be released to play for their franchises if it does not compromise team depth for the All Black Tests.

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