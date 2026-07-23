Pitso Mosimane says he is now ready to consider offers after launching coaching manual

After confirming to have turned down offers to focus on writing and launching his youth football development manual, coach Pitso Mosimane says he is now ready to get back to the touchline doing what he is best known for.

Mosimane officially launched the Youth Football Coaching Manual in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Thursday, a book which will focus on development.

Speaking to the media after the official launch, the two-time CAF Champions League winning coach said now that the manual is out of the way, he is now ready to listen to offers and consider going back to coaching.

“Writing and lauching this coaching manual was so important to me,” Mosimane responded to Sunday World.

“Now that it is finally done and out, it offers me a little bit of space to see if I can go back to the dugout; what is in there and why go back there. But there are always offers.

“It is time now for pre-season, some teams haven’t settled with their coaches and maybe this is the time to start considering going back to work [coaching].

“But I have just been so busy with this manual that people even asked me what I have been up to and where I am coaching. But I’ve had so much on my plate.”