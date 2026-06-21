Sports

Proteas out for revenge and statement win over India in T20 blockbuster

By Sunday World
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WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 22: Coach Mandla Mashimbyi of South Africa looks on prior to game four in the Women's T20 International series between New Zealand and South Africa at Hnry Stadium on March 22, 2026 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

With the Proteas in full swing at the T20 Women’s World Cup, following their important win against Pakistan midweek, they will now be hoping to keep the momentum and produce a statement win against their nemesis India this afternoon.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • With the Proteas in full swing at the T20 Women’s World Cup, following their important win against Pakistan midweek, they will now be hoping to keep the momentum and produce a statement win against their nemesis India this afternoon.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.
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