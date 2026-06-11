Sanlam Cape Town Marathon confirmed as 8th Abbott World Marathon Major

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has been confirmed as Africa’s first Abbott World Marathon Major, joining the world’s most prestigious marathon series as its 8th member.

Following the successful staging of its 2026 race on May 24 2027, the event has passed the second and final stage of its Abbott World Marathon Majors assessment.

The race will formally enter the series at its next edition on May 24 2027, taking its place alongside Tokyo, Boston, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago and New York.

“It gives me huge pleasure to welcome Cape Town to the family,” said AbbottWMM CEO Dawna Stone. “Africa’s first major has finally arrived. The unique culture, the welcome from the people of the city and the wonderful setting Cape Town provides will bring a whole new dimension to our series.”

A collective victory

Race director Clark Gardner said the achievement belongs to the entire running community. “Our runners carried us to the numbers we needed, our sponsors and partners stood firm beside us, and our supporters, club captains, residents and service providers each played their part.

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon stands as proof that when Africa comes together, we can achieve anything.”Sanlam Group CEO Paul Hanratty echoed that: “For 13 years, Sanlam has walked alongside this event. We hope this moment inspires people across Africa to dream bigger, go further and live with confidence.”

A Major for Africa

For decades, the world’s majors sat thousands of kilometres from the continent that produces most of the sport’s top marathoners. Africa’s first major changes that. To honour its purpose, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon will keep two-thirds of race entries available to African participants. The 2026 edition welcomed Eliud Kipchoge, an 11-time major winner and two-time Olympic champion, who chose Cape Town for his first official marathon on African soil.

Economic boost

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the major status will deliver major benefits: “Achieving this milestone will contribute greatly to Cape Town’s economy, inspire future generations of runners, and leave a legacy for the sport across Africa.” The event is projected to contribute around R800 million in local travel, accommodation and meals. Entries open

The general ballot for the 2027 race opens on June 10 to June 24 2026. Applicants will be notified on June 26. Entries for the Peace Run and Trail Runs open on July 3 2026. Enter at www.capetownmarathon.com.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content