Sports

Sepeng working hard behind the scenes to restore pride in SA

By Sunday World
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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 05: Hezekiel Sepeng speaks to the media during the South African athletes arrival media session at OR Tambo Airport on May 05, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Athletics South Africa (ASA) high-performance manager Hezekiel Sepeng says he is working tirelessly behind the scenes to restore the hope and pride of the 800m in the country, as it has died down in recent years.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Athletics South Africa (ASA) high-performance manager Hezekiel Sepeng says he is working tirelessly behind the scenes to restore the hope and pride of the 800m in the country, as it has died down in recent years.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Siyasanga Monoalibe.
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