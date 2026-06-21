Sepeng working hard behind the scenes to restore pride in SA

Athletics South Africa (ASA) high-performance manager Hezekiel Sepeng says he is working tirelessly behind the scenes to restore the hope and pride of the 800m in the country, as it has died down in recent years.

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