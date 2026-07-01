Ria Ledwaba rooting for Sandile Zungu to be next SAFA president

Former South African Football Association (SAFA) vice-president Ria Ledwaba has put AmaZulu FC chairman and prominent businessman Sandile Zungu’s name forward as a candidate to take over from Danny Jordaan.

During Tuesday’s launch of her sports scholarship programme under the Ria Ledwaba Foundation, she said people have been calling for her return to the association.

“Yes, I meet a lot of people asking me, ‘Mama, we are begging you, can you go back to Safa again?'” said Ledwaba. She added, however, that “there comes a point where you look at the contribution you have made to the sport, and you can only be there to advise.”

The former Safa vice president stressed that she no longer has an interest in Safa and is vouching for Zungu to take over, with the hope that he gets the green light to approach the regions and convince them to vote for him.

Sandile Zungu stands out

“And I said, look, there is a Zungu, Sandile Zungu, who stands out for me, and I don’t know if he has been approached by the LFAs [Local Football Association] out there.

“I think he is a good administrator, and if he gets support from the regions, he will be able to make an impact. I see that he is doing workshops in every province and meeting with the people.

“I just hope that the regions will wake up and be able to understand that where they are, they will be stuck and not move any further as long as there is no change in Safa. That’s my belief.”

Ledwaba emphasised that the next leader at Safa must have a background in business and entrepreneurship.

‘We need new leadership at SAFA’

“I believe we need new leadership there at Safa, somebody with a vision, who is a businessperson, and will not have to introduce himself to the corporate because they will recognise him when he comes in.

“Sandile is one of those people who might not have the background of the grassroots, because that’s amateur football.

“But you don’t have to know it. You need people like Dennis [Mumble] around you, who will be able to give you the constitution, the governance and the structure of,” she added.

Despite these growing calls for Zungu to be the next Safa president, the Usuthu head honcho made it clear in an interview that it is too early for him to lead the association and that he is still focused on AmaZulu.

Bafana legends must raise their hands

Ledwaba also called on Bafana Bafana legends to raise their hands and show more interest in forming part of the next leadership at Safa.

“I hope the likes of Lucas [Radebe] and Doctor [Khumalo] will raise their hands and find inspiration from Samuel Et’o, who is now leading the Cameroon football federation. He is even now a member of CAF [Confederation of African Football], so I hope our legends do the same and show more interest.”

Read More: Shock as porn mogul-linked company backs Jordaan’s presidential campaign