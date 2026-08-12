After World Cup snub, Somali’s Omar Artan to officiate in UEFA Super Cup

The day that several football-loving fans across the globe have been waiting for is finally here, as Somali referee Omar Artan will officially oversee the UEFA Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, on Wednesday night.

This is after the 34-year-old, despite holding a valid visa was denied access into the United States (US) for the 2026 FIFA World Cup over according to US President, Donald Trump, Artan’s link to “suspected members of terror organisations”.

This turned into a blessing for the reigning CAF Referee of the year, as UEFA reacted swiftly to reward the Somalian with an opportunity to officiate in the Super Cup – leaving FIFA and the US with egg on their faces.

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“It was a very tough period. A lot of people have sympathy for me, because when someone has been working for a lot of years and is supposed to do something, and then can’t do it, it’s very challenging,” Artan said, as quoted by UEFA.com.

‘I really appreciate the support’

“I really appreciate the support I received throughout the world, though; I’m so grateful. I was lucky, but I have worked very hard to be here, and I’m really proud. As you can imagine, I grew up in a difficult situation, but it didn’t prevent me from pursuing my dreams.”

“This will be my first match in Europe. Having adventures, making memories, and learning new things is always great,” he added.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Patrice Motsepe also had his two cents on the matter, stating that he is proud of Artan and thanked UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin for presenting the opportunity to the Somalian.

“I really want to thank Aleksander Ceferin and UEFA for the discussions and for this opportunity,” Motsepe said during a media briefing in Johannesburg recently.

“I am clear in my mind because, regarding the issue of the circumstances under which a country either allows somebody to come in or not to come in, we face lots of those challenges.

“We have the same challenges in other countries on the continent in football, and it’s a sovereign issue.

“They’ve got their laws and their requirements, and my job and my duty is to make sure that we are there to support the Somali referee Omar, because he is our best on the continent, and I’m proud of him, and we will keep on supporting him and all the other referees.”

What makes the ordeal even sweeter is that Artan becomes the first non-European referee to officiate in a Super Cup.

History!

Also Read: World Cup visa barrier: Why Africans face a tougher road to US tournament