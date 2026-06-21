All not lost for Bafana but loss or draw to Korea could shatter dream

It is that unwanted time for many staunch South African football supporters, as they will have to dust off their calculators, with Bafana Bafana’s 2026 Fifa World Cup hopes of qualifying for the next round still hanging in the air.

Coach Hugo Broos and his men will return to action on Thursday, when they take on South Korea in Monterrey, Mexico, in arguably the biggest game of their careers.

This group of Bafana players are on the cusp of making history by making it out of the group stages for the first time in South African football history.

But for them to achieve that feat, they must win if they are to continue their journey at the World Cup, as a draw will not be enough to ensure safe passage to the Last 32 as either runners-up or one of the best number threes.

The permutations for Group A are not as tricky as many think. The only way for Bafana to have four points and be amongst the top three teams in their group is if they win.

Granted, everyone in the group, besides Mexico, which has already qualified, still has a chance to advance to the next round of the competition, but Bafana’s only way is to win.

The result between Czechia and Mexico will not affect them in any way because even if the Czechs beat the co-host, they will be level on four points with Bafana, which would result in Korea dropping to fourth place with three points and leave Broos’ men in either the second or third spot, depending on the outcome of the other match.

The only tricky part that will require the calculators to be used will be having to wait on all the other teams to see what happens in their groups, as goal differences will play a huge role in who makes it on the best number three table.

Out of the 12 groups, only 24 will qualify automatically, made up of numbers one and two.

Then the final eight teams that will complete the round of 32 will have to come out of the 12 groups. So, having four points does not result in automatic qualification but puts you in the best position to do so.

South Africa has one point on the board and sit right at the bottom of the table. Above them on number three is the Czech Republic, also with one point after two matches.

Korea is sitting uncomfortably in position two with three points, with World Cup co-hosts Mexico right on top with six points, with a game to spare.

So, for Bafana to join the Mexicans, they must win against Korea. It is not even up for discussion. They restored the hope of the nation with that hard-fought 1-1 result against Czechia, so they must keep the momentum going. However, it will require extra effort from the boys, as they will be without one of their key players, Teboho Mokoena, due to a one-game suspension.

So, Broos will have to tweak things in his midfield and convince his team that they can get the job done without Tebza.

But there will be a boost in the midfield position for Broos, with the return of Yaya Sithole, who is clear to play after serving his suspension for the red card.